Stock Markets Trade Higher In Early Trade Tracking Rally In Asian Peers

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday amid foreign fund inflows, a rally in Asian markets and optimism following a fresh trade agreement between India and the US. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 441.77 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 84,022.17 in the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 129 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 25,822.70.

Among the 30-share Sensex constituents, State Bank of India, Titan, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank were among the laggards. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,950.77 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"A big positive for the market is that FIIs who were sustained sellers in the market have bought in the cash market in three out of the last four trading days. The fact that the derivatives market continues to be heavily net short might impart resilience to the market, on expectations of short covering," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He added that the recent 'Anthropic shock' will continue to impact sentiments in the IT sector. On the contrary, banking stocks are likely to gather strength on news of improving credit growth, which will have positive fall out for GDP growth and corporate earnings in FY27. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading higher.