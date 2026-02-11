ETV Bharat / business

Markets Open Higher; Turn Choppy Amid Mixed Global Trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices started on a positive note on Wednesday, with Sensex rising over 200 points in early trade, amid mixed trends from global markets. However, both indices later turned volatile as investors booked profits at higher levels. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 213.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 84,487.34 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 74.25 points to 26,009.40.

Among the Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceuticals, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. HCL Technologies, Trent, Bharat Electronics Ltd, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.