Markets Extend Rally For Third Day On Firm Asian Peers, FII Inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning run for the third straight session on Tuesday, tracking positive trends in Asian markets and sustained foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 247.01 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 84,312.76 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 80.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,947.55. Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Titan, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharmaceuticals, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the gainers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, IndiGo, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. Analysts said strength in US markets and optimism surrounding the interim trade framework between New Delhi and Washington are improving investors' sentiment.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, South Korea's Kospi were trading higher, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index is trading flat. US equities market ended higher in overnight deals on Monday.