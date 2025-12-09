ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Tumble In Early Trade Amid Weak Global Cues, FII Outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply in early trade on Tuesday in line with weak global cues, continuous foreign fund outflows and selling pressure in IT stocks and Reliance Industries. Investor sentiment also turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome, which is expected to provide cues on the interest rate trajectory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 636.22 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 84,466.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty depreciated by 193.25 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 25,767.30.

Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were the only gainers in the morning trade.

The US Federal Reserve is set to begin its two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday, where the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will decide on key benchmark interest rates for the world's largest economy.