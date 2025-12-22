ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Surge In Early Trade On Foreign Fund Inflows, Firm Global Trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began Monday's trade on an optimistic note as investors' sentiment remained positive amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 482.7 points or 0.56 per cent to 85,412.06 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 160.2 points or 0.61 per cent to 26,126.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Trent, HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest gainers. However, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were the only laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,830.89 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 5,722.89 crore in the previous trade.