Equity Markets Decline In Early Trade Dragged By Bank Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by blue-chip bank stocks and persistent foreign fund outflows. After scalinga record high level in the previous intra-day session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 380.02 points to 85,261.88 during initial trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 98.3 points to 26,077.45. From the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Eternal were among the biggest laggards. However, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,171.31 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,558.93 crore, according to exchange data. In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower while South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.