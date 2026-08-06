ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Edged Higher In Early Trade Amid Lower Crude Oil Prices, Buying In Reliance Industries

A man clicks a selfie in front of digital screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on Feb 24, 2022. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged higher in opening trade on Thursday amid lower crude oil prices and buying in Reliance Industries. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 201.43 points to 78,782.43 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was marginally up 16.35 points to 24,641.

Benchmark indices have been facing divergence since Monday after stock exchanges introduced a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Reliance Industries, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, State Bank of India and Asian Paints were among the major winners. Power Grid, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.13 per cent lower at USD 79.35 per barrel.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday maintained a status quo on its benchmark policy rate for the fourth consecutive meeting and retained the stance as "neutral", with Governor Sanjay Malhotra saying the next move of the central bank on interest rates, as well as policy stance, will be data-dependent.