ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb In Early Trade On Falling Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday following a decline in crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows. Investors are also awaiting the RBI monetary policy decision to be announced shortly. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 397.59 points to 78,826.54 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 62.7 points to 24,677.60.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finserv were among the major winners. Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.16 per cent lower at USD 78.44 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,446.47 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. "The sharp dip in Brent crude to below USD 80 and record closing in the US markets augur well for the Indian market today. The focus of the market today will be the monetary policy," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.