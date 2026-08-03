ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Surge In Early Trade As Crude Oil Prices Drop Sharply

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early deals on Monday following a sharp decline in crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions. Foreign fund inflows also added to markets' optimism during the initial trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 470.06 points to 78,564.70 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 150 points to 24,532.95.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among the major winners. Sun Pharma and Maruti were the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 4.97 per cent lower at USD 83.56 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 277.48 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran are expected to resume on Monday, reviving hopes of a diplomatic resolution following recent military tensions, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.