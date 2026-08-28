ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade After Two Days Of Losses On Buying In IT Firms

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after two days of losses, helped by buying in blue-chip IT stocks and a rally in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.56 points to 77,191.80 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 54.20 points to 24,147.50. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Titan, and Power Grid were among the major winners.

UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.56 per cent lower at USD 89.20 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.

US markets ended higher on Thursday. "Global cues are more supportive than they have been at any point this week. US markets closed firmly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.20 per cent, the S&P 500 rising 0.72 per cent and the Nasdaq advancing 1.57 per cent," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.