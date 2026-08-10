ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade On Spike In Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday amid a spike in crude oil prices due to geopolitical uncertainties. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 19.38 points to 78,479.79 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 5.10 points to 24,567.45.

Later in the trade, the BSE benchmark declined 158.62 points to 78,340.55, and the Nifty edged lower by 45.20 points to 24,524.95. From the Sensex pack, Eternal, State Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, Power Grid, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Titan, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.03 per cent higher at USD 84.41 per barrel.

"Elevated crude prices remain a key risk. Brent crude has risen for the third consecutive session to around USD 84.4 a barrel after Iran indicated no immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while weekend attacks on Gulf shipping have kept the geopolitical risk premium elevated," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.