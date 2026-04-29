ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday helped by buying in blue-chip stocks and a rally in Asian markets. Buying by domestic institutional investors also offered support, helping cushion the downside moves, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 358.92 points to 77,245.83 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 101.2 points to 24,096.90. From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers.

Tata Steel, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.21 per cent lower at USD 111 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher.