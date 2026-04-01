ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Begin FY27 On A High, Sensex Jumps 1,186 Pts On De-Escalation Hopes

A drop in crude oil prices also boosted the market sentiment. From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, State Bank of India and Eternal emerged as the major gainers.

Starting the new fiscal year on a high note, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,186.77 points or 1.65 per cent to settle at 73,134.32. During the day, it surged 2,017.03 points or 2.80 per cent to 73,964.58. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 348 points or 1.56 per cent to end at 22,679.40.

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 2 per cent higher on Wednesday, in tandem with a sharp rally in global markets on hopes of a potential de-escalation in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

NTPC, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and Bharti Airtel were the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended sharply higher. Kospi jumped 8.44 per cent, while Nikkei 225 index climbed 5.24 per cent. Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.

Top Losers of the day (ETV Bharat)

"Indian equity markets opened the new financial year on a positive note, with stocks soaring on fresh optimism surrounding a potential de-escalation of the Middle East conflict and easing of energy supply disruptions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

President Trump's remarks that the US could withdraw from Iran "whether we have a deal or not" within the next two to three weeks provided the catalyst markets had been waiting for, delivering a broad wave of relief across global risk assets, Ponmudi added.

The US market ended significantly higher on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite index surged 3.83 per cent, S&P 500 jumped 2.91 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.49 per cent.

"Indian equity markets opened FY27 on a strong note, driven by improving risk appetite following US President Donald Trump's remarks hinting at a potential resolution to the West Asia conflict," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.22 per cent to USD 103.7 per barrel. Stock markets were closed on Tuesday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 11,163.06 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 14,894.72 crore. On Monday, the Sensex tumbled 1,635.67 points or 2.22 per cent to settle at 71,947.55. The Nifty slumped 488.20 points or 2.14 per cent to end at 22,331.40.