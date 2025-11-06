ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Bounce Back In Early Trade Amid Rally In Global Peers, Buying In Blue-Chips

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday, tracking a rally in global markets and buying in blue-chip stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 376.89 points to 83,836.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 81.5 points to 25,679.15. From the Sensex firms, Asian Paints jumped over 4.50 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were also among the gainers. However, Power Grid, Eternal, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in the positive territory.