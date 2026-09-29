ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Tumble In Early Trade Dragged By Elevated Crude Oil Prices, Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices due to uncertainty over the West Asia situation and foreign fund outflows weighed on investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 503 points to 72,260.09 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 151 points to 22,626.50.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards. Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, and Adani Ports were the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1,74 per cent higher at USD 107.1 per barrel.

"Indian equity markets are expected to remain under pressure as elevated crude oil prices and persistent uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict weigh on market sentiment. US President Donald Trump said the US would win the conflict 'very soon', while officials are communicating with mediators seeking to end the conflict. However, significant uncertainty remains around the negotiations, keeping concerns over potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz elevated," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.