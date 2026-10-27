Stock Markets End Largely Unchanged Amid Elevated Crude Oil Prices, Selling In Bank Stocks
The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 8.08 points to settle at 73,598.67, while the 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 3.45 points to end at 22,749.75.
By PTI
Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended largely unchanged in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday amid persistently elevated crude oil prices, selling in blue-chip bank stocks and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 8.08 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 73,598.67. During the day, it hit a high of 73,762.98 and a low of 73,179.41. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 3.45 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 22,749.75.
From the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards. Bharti Airtel, Trent, Maruti and Power Grid were among the winners.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.03 per cent to USD 115.8 per barrel.
"Indian equities ended flat amid a volatile session, as elevated crude prices and caution ahead of the US Fed policy decision overshadowed supportive global cues. Profit booking dragged IT and private banks, while pharma, autos, PSU banks and realty gained, with resilient broader-market participation pointing to selective domestic risk appetite," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,462.49 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's 225 index ended significantly higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.
Markets in Europe were trading lower. The US markets ended higher on Monday. On Monday, the Sensex ended 482.92 points, or 0.66 per cent, higher at 73,606.75. The Nifty rallied 153.20 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 22,753.20.