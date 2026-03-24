ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Surge In Early Trade As Trump Halts Strikes On Iran's Energy Infra

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, in-line with a rally in global markets, after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,516 points to 74,212.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 386.95 points to 22,899.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Eternal, Adani Ports, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest winners. Power Grid emerged as the only laggard from the pack.

Trump said on social media that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically-located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.

Asian markets rebounded, with South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading in positive territory. The US market ended higher on Monday.

"The positive momentum appears largely driven by a sudden shift in global sentiment following signs of potential de-escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict. Global markets reacted positively after Donald Trump indicated that the United States had engaged in discussions with Iran and announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.