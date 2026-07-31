ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Higher In Early Deals; Bajaj Finance Surges Over 6 Pc

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early deals on Friday tracking a sharp rally in Bajaj Finance, foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices. Profit-taking in IT stock, however, restricted markets rally during the initial trading. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 49.91 points to 77,970.95 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 28 points to 24,343.65.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance jumped over 6 per cent after the firm on Thursday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6,081 crore for the June quarter of FY27, driven by growth in core income and improvement in asset quality.

Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were also among the winners. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ITC and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.