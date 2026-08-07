ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline Dragged By Banks, Elevated Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday after two days of gains, dragged down by bank, financial stocks, and crude oil prices trading above USD 80 per barrel mark. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 455.59 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 78,499.17. During the day, it tanked 577.69 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 78,377.07.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 24,570.65. Intra-day, it declined 113.25 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 24,522.75. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 5.90 per cent and Bajaj Finserv was down 4.18 per cent.

ICICI Bank, Trent, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints were also among the laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, and Tech Mahindra were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.35 per cent to USD 82.20 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. "Indian equity markets ended modestly lower on Friday as renewed uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz negotiations and broad-based weakness in financial stocks overshadowed an otherwise supportive earnings backdrop.

"Investor sentiment remained cautious as markets weighed geopolitical risks alongside the potential implications of fresh regulatory proposals for the non-bank lending sector," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.