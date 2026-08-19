ETV Bharat / business

Markets Fall In Early Trade Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties dented investors' sentiment.

The expiry of the temporary 60-day US-Iran ceasefire without any meaningful diplomatic breakthrough has renewed concerns over a prolonged disruption to energy supplies, driving crude oil prices higher, an expert said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 166.19 points to 77,070.93 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 59 points to 24,096.75. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major laggards.

HCL Tech, Infosys, Eternal, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.67 per cent higher at USD 91.63 per barrel.

"The expiry of the temporary 60-day US-Iran ceasefire without any meaningful diplomatic breakthrough has renewed concerns over a prolonged disruption to energy supplies, driving crude oil prices higher and pushing long-term US Treasury yields to multi-year highs.