ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Sink As Middle East Conflict, Crude Oil Prices Continue To Weigh Heavily On Sentiments

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 3 per cent during intra-day trade on Monday, in tandem with an extremely weak trend in Asian markets due to the increasing tensions in the Middle East, which has entered its fourth week.

Rising crude oil prices, relentless foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee have also hit investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 1,972.77 points or 2.64 per cent to 72,560.19. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 636.35 points or 2.75 per cent to 22,478.15.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Bharat Electronics and Adani Ports were among the biggest laggards. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were the winners.