ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade Amid Renewed Tensions In West Asia, Higher Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday as renewed tensions in West Asia triggered a rebound in crude oil prices. Weak trends in the global markets and foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment during the initial trading, market analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 226.60 points to 77,028.56 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 120.40 points to 24,053.55. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Titan were among the major laggards.

HDFC Bank climbed over 2 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were also among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.33 per cent higher at USD 90.19 per barrel.

"This week’s trading begins with the market facing a few headwinds. From the global equity market perspective, the sentiments have turned slightly negative following the Fed chief Kevin Warsh’s statement that if inflation persists at rates higher than the Fed’s long-term target, 'we have work to do'.