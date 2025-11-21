ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Fall In Early Trade Dragged By Weak Global Peers

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally dragged by weak global market trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 285.28 points to 85,347.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 82.6 points to 26,109.55. From the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Titan, and Asian Paints were among the gainers. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower. Kospi traded over 3 per cent lower while Nikkei 225 index dropped more than 2 per cent.

US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 2.15 per cent, S&P 500 declined 1.56 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.84 per cent.