Stock Markets Cheer India-US Trade Deal: Sensex Jumps Over 5 Pc; Nifty Nears All-Time High

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trading session on Tuesday after India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 3,656.74 points to 85,323.20 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 1,219.65 points to 26,308.05.

Later, both the benchmark indices further extended their winning momentum. The BSE benchmark zoomed 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to 85,871.73. The Nifty jumped 1,252.8 points or 4.99 per cent to 26,341.20.

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation and Reliance Industries were trading sharply higher in the range of 7.2-3.7 per cent. ITC emerged as the only laggard from the blue-chip pack.