ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline After Two Days Of Rally

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday after two days of rally amid a spike in crude oil prices and caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 460 points to 72,599.05 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 164.80 points to 22,610.85.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.01 per cent higher at USD 101.6 per barrel.

"Brent crude is back above USD 101 and there are no signs of any reversal in FPI outflows. Domestic liquidity and expectations of good Q2 numbers are supporting the market. The focus of the market today will be on the monetary stance and the message from the RBI Governor," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,961.30 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the rate decision at 10 am on Wednesday after the conclusion of the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.