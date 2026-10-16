ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Amid Profit-Booking

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Friday amid profit-taking, a day after recording a sharp rally.

Relentless foreign fund outflows and a decline in blue-chip Reliance Industries after a 4 per cent rally in the previous trade added to the overall bearish trend in equities during the initial trading session.

However, strong buying in IT stocks cushioned the fall to a great extent in the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 113 points to 74,187 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.20 points to 22,967.15.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were among the biggest laggards.

Tech Mahindra surged 5 per cent after the IT services firm reported a 32.74 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,585.6 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27 as strong volume growth, cost savings and rupee depreciation lifted operating profit.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,285.37 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.