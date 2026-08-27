ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade, Dragged By HDFC Bank

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded lower in early deals on Thursday as selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighed on markets' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 45.17 points to 77,422.70 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 6.40 points to 24,202.45.

Later in the session, the BSE benchmark fell 108.80 points to 77,368.68, and the Nifty fell 26.15 points to 24,189.70. Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finance were among the winners. "Geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on markets," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.