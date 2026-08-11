ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade As Elevated Crude Oil Prices Weigh On Sentiment

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical uncertainties. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 320.14 points to 78,204.40 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 94.35 points to 24,490.85.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Eternal and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards. Titan, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded marginally lower by 0.13 per cent at USD 87.61 per barrel.

"The renewed geopolitical uncertainty has triggered a rebound in crude oil prices, contributing to a weaker close on Wall Street and a subdued start across Asian markets, setting a cautious backdrop for domestic equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Investor sentiment remains restrained as negotiations appear to have entered a more complex phase, Ponmudi said.

"US President Donald Trump has called for compensation from Iran, while Tehran has reiterated conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, raising doubts over the timing and durability of any potential agreement. Until greater clarity emerges, markets are likely to remain headline-driven, with investors reluctant to take aggressive directional positions," he added.