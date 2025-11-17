ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rise In Early Trade On Strong Quarterly Performance By Corporates

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday amid buying in blue-chip stocks on the back of healthy earnings performance by corporates in the second quarter. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 234.42 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 84,797.20 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 56.10 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 25,966.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics Ltd, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv were the gainers. On the other hand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services , Infosys, PowerGrid and Trent were among the laggards.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, "Q2 results declared so far indicate an uptrend in earnings growth. Net profits have grown by 10.8 per cent, which is the best in the last six quarters."

He noted that this was higher than estimates. The present trends in consumption indicate that earnings will further improve in Q3. Discretionary consumption, particularly automobiles, will lead earnings growth in the third quarter.

Broader Asian equity markets were trading largely in the negative zone. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the red territory while South Korea's Kospi in the positive zone.