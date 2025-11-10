ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rebound After 3-Day Fall On Firm Asian Peers, FII Inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday after sliding for the past three sessions tracking positive trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip stocks. Besides, traders said fresh foreign fund inflows also supported investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 267.74 points or 0.32 per cent to 83,484.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 84.90 points or 0.33 per cent to 25,577.20.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronic Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers. Trent Ltd, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.