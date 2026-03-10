ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade After Two Days Of Sharp Fall

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Tuesday early trade after two days of massive decline, following a drop in crude oil prices and recovery in global markets amid hopes that the conflict in West Asia could conclude soon.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 809.57 points to 78,375.73 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 252.75 points to 24,280.80. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 5.18 per cent to USD 93.83 per barrel.

"Comments from Donald Trump suggesting that the US–Israel conflict with Iran could conclude soon have triggered a decline in crude oil prices and the US dollar, helping restore risk appetite across global markets.

"US equities closed the previous session in positive territory, while Asian markets are showing signs of recovery following the drop in oil prices, indicating a modest improvement in global sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan were among the major gainers. Reliance Industries, Infosys, Eternal, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.