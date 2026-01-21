ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Fall In Early Trade Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as heightened geopolitical tensions, weak global markets and persistent foreign fund outflows rattled investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 385.82 points to 81,794.65 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 91.5 points to 25,141.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the laggards. However, Eternal, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Steel were among the gainers. Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,938.33 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,665.69 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded marginally higher. US markets ended sharply lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled 2.39 per cent, S&P 500 dropped by 2.06 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 1.76 per cent.