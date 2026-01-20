ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Drop In Early Trade On Relentless Foreign Fund Outflows, Geopolitical Tensions

People walk past a display screen telecasting the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament House, outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as relentless foreign fund outflows and geopolitical tensions weighed on investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 311.33 points to 82,934.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 99.5 points to 25,486.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. However, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and ITC were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,262.82 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers as they bought stocks worth Rs 4,234.30 crore, according to exchange data.