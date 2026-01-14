ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Flat Amid Volatile Trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty encountered heavy volatility in early trade on Wednesday, with investors staying on the sidelines amid persistent foreign fund outflows and global tariff-related uncertainties. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 53.88 points to 83,573.11 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 16.55 points to 25,719.25.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest laggards. However, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the gainers. Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,181.78 crore, according to exchange data.

"Sentiment remains guarded amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariff-related uncertainties, persistent FII selling, and firmer crude prices. While select Asian markets are showing pockets of strength, global cues are mixed, with US indices ending overnight in the red," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.