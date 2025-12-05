ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Turn Volatile In Early Trade Ahead Of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty faced highly volatile trends in early trade on Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision due later in the day. Investors also remained on the sidelines amid relentless foreign fund outflows and mixed global trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 53.54 points to 85,318.86 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 28.2 points to 26,061.95.

Both benchmarks were later trading between highs and lows, reflecting volatile trends. From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Maruti, Power Grid, Infosys, Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners. However, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Trent were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,944.19 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,661.05 crore, according to exchange data.