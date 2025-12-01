ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime Highs In Early Trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time highs in early trade on Monday as investors' sentiment turned positive after India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent in July-September - the fastest pace in six quarters. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 452.35 points to 86,159.02 -- its record peak. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 122.85 points to hit a lifetime high of 26,325.80.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest gainers. However, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Titan and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.

India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent - the fastest pace in six quarters - in July-September, as front-loading of production ahead of GST rates cut boosted consumption that helped offset the impact of steep US tariffs.