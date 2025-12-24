ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Higher In Early Deals

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a positive trend in global markets and consistent buying by domestic institutional investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 115.8 points to 85,640.64 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 40.7 points to 26,217.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Trent, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports and Eternal were among the gainers. However, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Tuesday. "As 2025 draws to a close the market appears to be moving to a consolidation phase with an upward bias. The strong domestic macros and the supportive earnings growth expectations in Q3 and Q4 of FY26 and for FY27 will provide the fundamental support to the market.

“The sustained domestic inflows and consistent DII buying will impart resilience to the market. However, since FIIs may sell the rallies, a sharp breakout is unlikely," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. Vijayakumar further said that the RBI decision to do an additional OMO (Open Market Operations) to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore will significantly enhance liquidity and bring down yields.