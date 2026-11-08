ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Begin Samvat 2083 On A Firm Note In Special Muhurat Trading

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the special Muhurat trading session on a bullish note on Sunday, supported by buying in blue-chips such as Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank. Continuing the prevailing bullish trend in the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 401.80 points to 81,406 in the Muhurat session, marking the beginning of Hindu calendar Samvat 2083.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 79.15 points to 25,109.40. In the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers. Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Muhurat trading is a symbolic market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders. Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, Muhurat trading runs for a shorter period.

In the last Samvat Year 2082, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 3,398.32 points, or 4 per cent, and the Nifty declined 838.25 points or 3.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,749.82 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. The US equity markets ended mostly higher on Friday.