ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Rally: Why Are Sensex and Nifty Rising?

New Delhi: The Indian Stock Market recorded a strong buying on Tuesday. At around 1:30 pm today, The Sensex surged 531.87 points to 72,456.55 and NSE Nifty gained 174.45 points to 22,537.80. Earlier, the 30-share BSE barometer soared 700 points to touch an intraday high of 72,621. The broader Nifty rallied 1 per cent to touch the level of 22,581 level.

Nifty Midcap 150 index went up by 0.50 percent, whereas the Smallcap 250 index declined by 1 percent.

Buying in IT and Banking Stocks

The benchmark indices rallied as investors purchased IT stocks, which provided support to the market.

The Nifty IT index gained nearly 3 per cent. Stocks such as TCS, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra recorded 2 to 5 percent jump. HCL Tech shares surged nearly 5 per cent in early trade.

Brokerage firms are attributing the rally to the better-than-expected margins in the company's Q2 FY27 results, strong order bookings, and rising revenue from advanced AI services.

Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar

The Rupee strengthened as it rallied 62 paise to reach the 95.16 level against the US dollar. In order to ease pressure on the Rupee, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented several measures to curb the demand for dollars and provide support to the rupee.

IMF Projections