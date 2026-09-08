ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline in Early Trade Amid Rising Oil Prices, West Asia Crisis

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and the US-Iran hostilities kept risk appetite subdued.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 382.25 points to 75,750.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 97.80 points to 23,681.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Eternal and Adani Ports were the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.54 per cent higher at USD 97.52 per barrel.

"Rising crude prices and renewed US–Iran hostilities kept risk appetite subdued," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.