Stock Market Starts 2026 On Positive Note; Sensex Climbs Over 200 Points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the first trading session of 2026 on an optimistic note, supported by steady buying by domestic institutional investors and strong gains in blue-chip Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.54 points to 85,444.14 in early trade on Thursday. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 65.75 points to 26,195.35.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.

ITC, Bharat Electronics, Trent and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards. Asian markets were closed on Thursday. US markets ended lower on Wednesday.