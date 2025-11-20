ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally In Early Trade Tracking Firm Global Peers, Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai ( File/IANS )

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring a rally in global equity markets with fresh foreign fund inflows also adding to the optimistic trend.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 284.49 points to hit its 52-week high of 85,470.96 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 83.35 points to 26,136 -- its 52-week peak.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid were among the gainers.

However, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Maruti were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher. The Kospi and the Nikkei 225 index were trading over 3 per cent higher.