ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally In Early Trade Propelled By Buying In IT Firms

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday, driven by buying in IT stocks after Tech Mahindra reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

After a subdued ending in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 480.95 points to 77,656.56 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 125.05 points to 24,201.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra climbed 3 per cent after the IT company reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 1,465 crore, and expressed confidence about the demand environment.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were also among the winners. Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Trent and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.