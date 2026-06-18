ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Recover Early Lost Ground; Trade Higher

People look at a screen displaying the current market situation on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. ( File/ANI )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early deals on Thursday, but later bounced back to trade higher supported by encouraging developments on the geopolitical front and easing crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 111.23 points to 77,044.39 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 26.85 points to 24,058.85.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered their early lost ground and were quoting in the green.

The BSE benchmark traded 108.95 points up at 77,264.57, and the Nifty quoted 44.25 points higher at 24,132.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Trent, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners.

In the previous four trading days, the BSE benchmark jumped 3,323.07 points, or 4.50 per cent, and the Nifty surged 924.1 points, or 3.98 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.66 per cent lower at USD 78.23 per barrel.