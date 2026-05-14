ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Climbs 450 Points in Early Trade on Positive Asian Peers

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday, driven by buying in banking shares and positive cues from Asian markets amid optimism surrounding the ongoing US-China Summit.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 450.51 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 75,059.49 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 169.95, or 0.73 per cent, to 23,582.55.

Among the Sensex constituents, Adani Ports, Trent, Asian Paints, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers. On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were trading in the red territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,703.15 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased stocks for Rs 5,869.05 crore, according to exchange data.

US markets ended mostly higher in overnight deals on Wednesday.