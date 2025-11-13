ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Stay Flat Amid Highly Volatile Session

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trade on a weaker note on Thursday but later quoted flat in a highly volatile trade amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 138.36 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 84,328.15 in the morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 38.50 points or 0.15 per cent, to 25,837.30.

But, later both the benchmark indices were oscillating between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors' commercial vehicles business, Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharat Electronics Ltd were the laggards.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the gainers.

"The market needs more triggers to take it to new record highs. With the outcome of the Bihar polls largely discounted by the market, there are no political triggers that can push the market significantly higher. The reverse might happen if the actual poll results turn out to be different from the exit polls," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Vijayakumar noted that the important economic factors that have to be watched for is a possible India-US trade deal removing the penal tariffs and reducing the reciprocal tariffs. The decline in October retail inflation in India to 0.25 per cent indicates the possibility of a rate cut from the MPC in December. But the monetary policy transmission turning weak has become a challenge for the RBI.