ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally in Early Trade Tracking Positive Trend In Global Peers, Easing Oil Prices

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, helped by easing oil prices and a sharp rally in global markets amid hopes that the West Asia conflict would end soon.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.74 points to 75,646.13 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 111.75 points to 23,772.05.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Eternal were among the major winners.

Trent, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, cooled and traded at USD 105.7 per barrel level.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were trading higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower. Kospi traded over 7 per cent higher.