Stock Markets Tumble In Early Trade On Boiling Crude Oil Prices, Weak Global Trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday as a sharp jump in crude oil prices due to the widening crisis in West Asia weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.

Besides, weak global market trends and relentless foreign fund outflows also dampened sentiments, analysts said. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 992.53 points to 75,871.18 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 310.55 points to 23,556.30.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Titan and ICICI Bank were among the biggest laggards. Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Reliance Industries were trading in positive territory.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 8.98 per cent to USD 100.24 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower.