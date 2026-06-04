ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Slide In Early Trade Tracking Weak Global Peers, Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early deals on Thursday, tracking weak trends in global markets amid continuing uncertainty in West Asia and relentless foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 229.69 points to 74,139.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 66.30 points to 23,339.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.

Eternal, Titan, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,616.56 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"In the near-term, headwinds are stronger for the market than tailwinds. The continuing uncertainty in West Asia and the big and sustained FPI selling are the strong headwinds which are weighing on the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.