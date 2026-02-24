ETV Bharat / business

Markets Slump Nearly 1% on IT Rout; Trump Tariff Worries Hit Investor Sentiment

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by a sharp selloff in IT stocks amid rising fears of AI-led disruption.

Besides, rising crude oil prices and renewed concerns over global trade after US President Donald Trump's latest tariff remarks also weighed on investors' sentiment, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 813.13 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 82,481.53 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 230.15 points, or 0.89 per cent to 25,482.85.

Eternal dropped the most from the Sensex pack, declining 3.82 per cent, followed by HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trent, Adani Ports, ITC, and Titan. On the other hand, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

"The trend of weakness in tech stocks stemming from the potential AI impact continues. The weakness in the ADRs of Indian IT companies indicates that this segment will continue to remain under pressure," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He further stated that US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later in the day and the message that he would convey will be keenly watched by markets globally.